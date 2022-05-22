Bubba Wallace Opens Up On Pit Crew: NASCAR World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace made it clear last weekend that he wasn't happy with the performance from his pit crew.

The 23XI Racing driver was hit with a pit road penalty in Kansas. Wallace was able to overcome it, finishing in the top 10, but he had to battle from behind due to some unfortunate pit road mistakes.

That can't happen moving forward.

NASCAR fans have been frustrated for Wallace this season. Few drivers, if any, have had to deal with as much tough luck as the No. 23 driver.

"That's leadership, he even calls out his own mistakes he's made on track. Can't ask for much more, it takes a team from the driver to the person cleaning the shop floors. It all makes a difference," one fan tweeted.

"He handled it better than me because I couldn’t. Bubba is right. Mistakes are gonna happen from the driver, crew chief, and pit crew but as a team, they have to own up and rebound from those mistakes. Like hey, I f----d up but, I’ll make up next time. That’s all Bubba wants," one fan added.

"They lost 61 spots on pit road last week for context," one fan added on Twitter.

Hopefully the 23XI Racing team can get on the same page moving forward.