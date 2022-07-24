Bubba Wallace Outlines Playoff Goal: NASCAR World Reacts

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing team need to finish strong in order to make the Cup Series playoffs.

It's been a disappointing year for Wallace and 23XI Racing, who've dealt with some unfortunate pit crew mistakes throughout the year.

Wallace thinks they can finish strong and make the playoffs, though.

"Bubba Wallace said he thinks it will take him two wins in the next six races to make the playoffs. The focus right now is just getting a victory," Bob Pockrass tweeted.

Can Wallace and Co. pull it off?

"Bubba Wallace deserves a win and a playoffs spot," one fan tweeted.

"Need consistent top 10’s and then we will talk. Luck up and win 1, but still a 15-20 place car. Will be out after 1st round," another fan added.

"Bubba still has 2 or 3 chances left this year for a win compared to a lot of other drivers," one fan added.

Will we see Bubba Wallace in the playoffs?