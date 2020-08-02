Bubba Wallace Reportedly Offered Ownership Stake In NASCAR Team

There’s growing speculation about what NASCAR team will be home to Bubba Wallace in 2021.

The rising driver is set to be a free agent following the 2020 season. There’s reportedly significant interest surrounding the 26-year-old driver.

The favorite to sign Wallace at this point is probably his current team, Richard Petty Motorsports. According to a report, Wallace is being offered an ownership stake in his team.

Forbes.com reported the news of the ownership stake:

Richard Petty Motorsports team owner Andrew Murstein confirmed to Forbes SportsMoney that the organization offered an ownership stake to Wallace, whose current contract with RPM expires at the conclusion of this season.

Murstein confirmed that Wallace has been offered a deal that includes an ownership stake in the team.

“We’re in discussions with him about an extension that includes ownership in the team,” Murstein told Forbes.

Richard Petty Motorsports reportedly expects the deal with Wallace to be finalized within a couple of weeks, according to Forbes. But maybe another NASCAR team will up their recruiting pitch to Wallace and convince him to leave.

Wallace, an Alabama native, is set to compete in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 this afternoon. The race is set to begin at 3 p.m. E.T. on NBC Sports Network.