Even though Bubba Wallace didn’t get to finish the NASCAR All-Star Open, the 26-year-old driver did receive some great news on Wednesday night. He received the 2020 Byrnsie Award, which was introduced in 2015 to honor longtime FOX NASCAR broadcaster Steve Byrnes.

Bryson Byrnes, the son of Steve Byrnes, presented the award to Wallace on Wednesday. They discussed the journey that Wallace has been on over the past two months as well as his hobbies away from the racetrack.

Following the interview, Wallace posted a heartfelt message on Twitter for his followers. He also wanted to once again thank Bryson for presenting him the 2020 Byrnsie Award.

“May have not had an ideal All-Star finish, but this was an incredible honor, and a very positive takeaway from the day,” Wallace said. “Always great talking with Bryson!”

While life seems to be going well for Wallace off the track, his experience at the All-Star Open yesterday wasn’t too great.

During the 17th lap of the qualifying race, Michael McDowell tapped the rear of Wallace’s car. This cost Wallace the chance to qualify for the All-Star Race.

Wallace addressed the crash with the media, calling McDowell a “joke” for causing the wreck during the race. It’s unclear if they tried to hash out their differences.

NASCAR fans should see Wallace in action this weekend at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 in Texas.