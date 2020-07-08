Bubba Wallace Posts Simple Message About His NASCAR Future

Few sports people in America have been taking as much heat over the past month as NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

The only African-American on NASCAR’s Cup Series has received a lot of backlash for his efforts to get the Confederate flag banned from events, as well as his support for Black Lives Matter. He’s even earned the ire of President Donald Trump.

But Wallace isn’t backing down at all. In a Twitter response to a recent FOX Sports profile on him, he declared that he’s “just getting started.”

The profile comes on the heels of an incident at his garage that took on nationwide news coverage. A noose was found in his garage, though was later determined to be acting as a pull rope. Despite the misunderstanding, the incident caused nearly all of NASCAR’s drivers to rally around Wallace.

Meanwhile, President Trump and many others went on the offensive, accusing Wallace of milking the incident for his own gain.

Great piece, just getting started… https://t.co/rmLDDAfA6b — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 8, 2020

In 93 races over the past four years, Wallace has recorded seven top. 10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has another 35 top 10 finishes in the Xfinity Series over the past 85 races.

Wallace has been NASCAR’s strongest voice advocating for racial justice and ending discrimination in the United States.

At only 26 years old and with many more eyes now on him, Wallace could be a star in NASCAR for many years to come.