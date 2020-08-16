Bubba Wallace Reveals Honest Reaction To President Trump Comment

Bubba Wallace and President Trump traded some barbs on social media following the garage noose incident earlier this year.

President Trump reacted on Twitter to the findings of NASCAR’s investigation of the incident. The investigation found that the noose had been hanging in the garage stall at Talladega since late 2019. While it certainly looked like a noose, it was not specifically intended for Wallace.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” Trump tweeted in response to the investigation.

Wallace appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed the message from the president.

“When I first read it, I was like, ‘Man, there’s so much more things that are going on in the world that I feel like he should be worried about.’ But it’s hard to get people to understand, especially when the facts are delivered on the table and they’ve been there for two weeks now. So to be late to the party is one thing and to be wrong on the factual information is another.

“But all in all, he did get one thing right in his tweet, though. The great officials that continue to stand behind me, NASCAR drivers and officials have continued to stand behind me through it all. He got that part right. It’s a great sport that I’m proud to be a part of.”

Wallace continues to be asked about this. He appeared on the Today show this week and revealed his honest reaction to President Trump’s comment.

‘There was a part of me that wanted to stoop down to his level, but after a lot of consideration and a lot of stern looks from my girlfriend about the right thing to do, I felt like, you know what, somehow, some way, I’m going to go higher than the highest seat in the office. And love won, and love wins every day,” Wallace told the Today show.

Wallace, 26, is set to compete at the Daytona International Speedway this afternoon. The race is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. E.T. on NBC.