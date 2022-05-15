Bubba Wallace Pulled Double Duty: NASCAR World Reacts

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is set to compete in the Cup Series race in Kansas later on Sunday afternoon, but he's already been pretty busy this weekend.

The 23XI Racing driver pulled double duty in Kansas this weekend. Earlier this weekend, Wallace helped qualify the truck for Stewart Friesen.

The Stewart Friesen team had travel issues getting to Kansas.

That's a pretty cool move by Wallace.

"Sooo cool! Love that they cleared the red tape so quickly and got this to come together," one fan tweeted.

"Great that you are willing to help another racer out!" another fan added.

"I think I’m becoming a Bubba supporter," another fan admitted.

Wallace had some fun on social media following his qualifying run, too.

Wallace will be back in his 23XI Racing car on Sunday afternoon. The Cup Series race begins at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on FS1.