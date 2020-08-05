The Spun

Bubba Wallace Reacts To Tweet About NASCAR TV Ratings

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a Cup Series race.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 05: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, looks on from the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR was among the first in sports to return during the pandemic and they appear to be benefiting from it.

The TV ratings are in for this past weekend’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. And they’re strong.

According to a tweet from Tunity Analytics, Sunday’s NASCAR race was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend, beating out primetime NBA and MLB games.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reacted to the news on Twitter. His reaction has since gone viral on social media.

Wallace might be mocking President Trump here. The president recently said that NASCAR was suffering from bad television ratings.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” President Trump said in a tweet.

A prominent NASCAR reporter had a strong reaction to President Trump’s message.

“Mr. President, your premise is false. 1) It wasn’t a “hoax.” Everyone involved truly believed it was threat directed at Wallace. And Wallace didn’t report it; he was informed about it. 2) There hasn’t been any noticeable impact on the ratings, which are not the lowest ever,” Jeff Gluck wrote in response.

NASCAR certainly didn’t suffer from bad television ratings this past weekend. We’ll see what kind of numbers the sport gets this weekend.


