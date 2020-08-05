NASCAR was among the first in sports to return during the pandemic and they appear to be benefiting from it.

The TV ratings are in for this past weekend’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. And they’re strong.

According to a tweet from Tunity Analytics, Sunday’s NASCAR race was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend, beating out primetime NBA and MLB games.

Here are the top ten most-watched sporting events from this past weekend among #OOH viewers. @NASCAR's #Foxwoods301 lead the way while @NBA, @NHL and @MLB games all cracked the top ten. pic.twitter.com/NYb50IMLns — Tunity Analytics (@TunityAnalytics) August 4, 2020

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reacted to the news on Twitter. His reaction has since gone viral on social media.

Wallace might be mocking President Trump here. The president recently said that NASCAR was suffering from bad television ratings.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” President Trump said in a tweet.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

A prominent NASCAR reporter had a strong reaction to President Trump’s message.

“Mr. President, your premise is false. 1) It wasn’t a “hoax.” Everyone involved truly believed it was threat directed at Wallace. And Wallace didn’t report it; he was informed about it. 2) There hasn’t been any noticeable impact on the ratings, which are not the lowest ever,” Jeff Gluck wrote in response.

Mr. President, your premise is false. 1) It wasn't a "hoax." Everyone involved truly believed it was threat directed at Wallace. And Wallace didn't report it; he was informed about it. 2) There hasn't been any noticeable impact on the ratings, which are not the lowest ever. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 6, 2020

NASCAR certainly didn’t suffer from bad television ratings this past weekend. We’ll see what kind of numbers the sport gets this weekend.