Bubba Wallace Reacts To Heartbreaking Gibbs Family News

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is understandably heartbroken on Sunday night.

The 23XI Racing driver took to social media on Sunday evening, following the tragic Gibbs family news.

NASCAR co-owner Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night. Wallace took to social media to voice his thoughts on the tragic news.

"Been a really tough day. Hate we couldn’t have a better result. None of that matters at the end of the day. Heart goes out to Ty, Coach, Pat and the entire Gibbs family. Coy was always great to me! Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight!" he tweeted.

Wallace and the rest of the NASCAR world are praying for the Gibbs family this weekend.

"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time," Joe Gibbs Racing announced earlier on Sunday.

Rest in peace, Coy.