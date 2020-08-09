Bubba Wallace Has Revealed He’s Considering 2 Major Offers

Bubba Wallace’s decision on his NASCAR future appears to be down to two options.

The prominent NASCAR driver is set to be a free agent following the 2020 season. Wallace has been considering offers for 2021 and beyond.

According to the latest report from NBC Sports, Wallace has revealed that he’s considering offers from two different driving teams.

Wallace says he has an offer from his current team at Richard Petty Motorsports. He says he also has an offer from Chip Ganassi Racing.

From NBC Sports:

Snider reported that Wallace and RPM co-owner Andrew Murstein both confirmed that Wallace already has ownership in the team. Snider reported that Wallace, whose contract expires after this season, said that it is “not locked and loaded” that he’ll stay with Richard Petty Motorsports after this season. The offer from Chip Ganassi Racing would be to drive the No. 42 car next season.

Matt Kenseth currently drives the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing. He took over the car after Kyle Larson was fired.

Wallace could be driving the McDonald’s car in 2021 and beyond.

.@BubbaWallace and his reps are exploring his team options for 2021, and while a return to @RPMotorsports is one of them, another possibility that’s emerged is with Chip Ganassi Racing and @McDonalds, per sources. ➖ Both CGR and Wallace share McDonald’s as a common partner. pic.twitter.com/2Vv9mq9jE0 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 31, 2020

Wallace is currently just focused on tonight’s race. He’s in the 26th position at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday evening. The race is airing on NBC Sports.