Bubba Wallace Reveals His Mindset: NASCAR World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's been a frustrating year for Bubba Wallace, as the 23XI Racing driver has had several promising races, only to be let down by his pit crew.

This happened last weekend, when Wallace was out in front in Nashville, only to have a pit-stop mistake derail his chances of contending.

Wallace is staying in it, though.

“I’ve got to rebound. I’ve got to stay in it mentally," Wallace told Fox Sports.

“Just don’t key up. Simple as that.”

NASCAR fans are hoping that Wallace will eventually make a pit crew change.

"Unfortunately this won’t change anything if we stick with the same pit crew," one fan tweeted.

"I was saying this exact same thing last weekend, but if you look at the data, for the rest of the day, the 23 team out performed the 9, who won the race," another fan admitted.

"I understand this is the diplomatic answer but come on. He has had success constantly undermined by his team and may be in a solid position, perhaps even locked down a win and looking towards the playoffs, if he had a better crew," one fan added.

Does Bubba need to make a change moving forward?