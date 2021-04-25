Bubba Wallace Had A Terrifying Moment During Today’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series took to the track at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 on Sunday afternoon. However, a major crash in the final few laps of the first stage sidetracked the race early on.

As the drivers jockeyed for position at the front, Joey Logano was nudged from the outside of the track, causing him to spin out towards the infield. But, things went from bad to worse as his No. 22 car then went completely airborne as drivers furiously tried to navigate to safety.

Bubba Wallace was among those forced to navigate the wreckage, as Logano’s car slid across the hood of his own No. 23 car. Footage from inside of his vehicle captured a terrifying image of the No. 22 in the air, flying right at Wallace after the crash.

“I’m telling you, my underwear is worse than the car right now,” Wallace said on his radio after safely getting around Logano’s car.

"I'm telling you, my underwear is worse than the car right now." – @BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/KGAlGMDJcK — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 25, 2021

Here’s another look at the crash, courtesy of NASCAR:

Thankfully, Logano was able to exit his car and was released from the infield care center, according to multiple reports. However, he was upset at what happened and harped on the aggressive, bumper-to-bumper type of racing that NASCAR has trended toward.

“I guess I don’t know exactly what to think,” Logano told FOX Sports. “It’s a product of this racing, and on one hand, I’m so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe, that I can go through a crash like that and get out and speak about it. On one hand, I’m mad about being in the crash. The other thing, I’m just happy I’m alive. On another hand, I think when we are going to stop? Because this is dangerous doing what we’re doing. I got a roll bar in my head. That is not OK.”

"I'm one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through."- Joey Logano pic.twitter.com/3J9uDCc7u3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 25, 2021

The race went on after Logano’s crash, as Matt DiBenedetto won the first stage. Wallace found himself right in the mix at the halfway point.

Tune-in to FOX to watch the conclusion of the GEICO 500.