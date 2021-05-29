Bubba Wallace Still Has 1 Main Goal For This Season

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season has been challenging at times for Bubba Wallace, but there’s still time for him to turn things around.

Wallace currently sits in 23rd place for the NASCAR Cup Series Standings. As of this weekend, he’s 84 points behind the cut line for the playoff. The good news for Wallace is that 12 races remain in the 2021 regular season.

Earlier this week, Wallace spoke to Beyond the Flag about the goals he set out for himself prior to the start of the 2021 season. He was adamant that he wanted to win at least two races for 23XI Racing.

Although this year has not gone according to plan, Wallace is still holding out hope that he can win multiple races this season.

“I do,” Wallace said when asked if he thinks a multi-win season is still possible, via Beyond the Flag. “I’m still holding that pressure on myself. Just gotta get everything aligned.”

Wallace is optimistic that he can finish the 2021 season on a strong note, especially since he’s comfortable with the upcoming track.

“Charlotte is obviously a good track. It’s been a good track to me for a while with the cars coming up. But really any place that’s coming up. Road courses are obviously kind of a bit of struggle for me, but we’ve done some things internally to help with that.

“COTA and Sonoma are kind of almost back to back, so when the road courses are done and out of the way, we’ll focus back on the oval stuff. Really got a lot of good tracks coming up for us.”

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to take place this Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We’ll see if Wallace and the 23XI Racing team can capture a top-1o finish.