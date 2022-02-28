Bubba Wallace Takes Responsibility For Crash On Sunday

Bubba Wallace was one of several racers who got into a crash during NASCAR’s WISE Power 400 in California today. But he’s taking responsibility for what happened.

The crash took place with 43 laps to go in the latter stages of the race. Wallace appeared to bump RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski from behind, causing him to turn into the lane that forced Harrison Burton and Austin Cindric to collide.

Nobody was injured or was forced out of the race, but Keselowski lost several laps as a result of the collision. Following the crash, Wallace apologized.

“Tell the 6 (Keselowski’s car) I said sorry. Been fightin’ the nose all day,” Wallace said.

Bubba Wallace — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 27, 2022

Unfortunately, the crash all but eliminated Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski from winning contention. While Austin Cindric was able to recover and get back into the top 10, Wallace, Keselowski and Harrison Burton all fell into the bottom half of the race.

Big trouble in Fontana! Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton and Austin Cindric involved. pic.twitter.com/s5fnvwDqr0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 27, 2022

Keselowski won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012 and has ranked among the top drivers in the series ever since. Last year he finished sixth in the Cup Series and heading into today he ranked second behind Cindric.

It stinks for all of the drivers involved. But the season is still young. If this is the year for one of them, there’s plenty of time to make up ground.

Nevertheless, today’s accident could wind up being a pretty big setback early in the season.