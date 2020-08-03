Bubba Wallace has an important decision to make this month.

The prominent NASCAR driver is scheduled to be a free agent following the 2020 season. Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in signing Wallace for 2021 and beyond.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Wallace has been offered an ownership stake in his current team at Richard Petty Motorsports.

“Richard Petty Motorsports team owner Andrew Murstein confirmed to Forbes SportsMoney that the organization offered an ownership stake to Wallace, whose current contract with RPM expires at the conclusion of this season,” Forbes.com reported.

Wallace is reportedly expected to make a decision on his future by mid-August, according to a report by NBC Sports. The report confirmed that Wallace has been offered an ownership stake in Richard Petty Motorsports.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal reported earlier this week that multiple options are on the table for Wallace.

“Bubba Wallace and his reps are exploring his team options for 2021, and while a return to Richard Petty Motorsports is one of them, another possibility that’s emerged is with Chip Ganassi Racing and McDonalds, per sources,” he reported.

Wallace has become one of the most-followed drivers in the sport. He finished in 23rd place at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday.