NBA legend Michael Jordan is entering the NASCAR world, and Bubba Wallace will be his team’s driver in 2021.

Jordan recently became the majority owner of a NASCAR Cup Series team. NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin is one of the part owners as well. The new team has been seeking out a driver for the 2021 season – Wallace was the obvious choice.

Wallace opted to leave Richard Petty Motorsports after spending three years with the team. His time with RPM will be over once NASCAR’s 2020 season comes to a close.

Wallace has heard from plenty of racing team suitors these past few weeks. But once Jordan came calling, his pick was made.

Wallace will be the driver for ‘His Airness’ in 2021. He’ll join Jordan and Hamlin as the three look for a big 2021 season with Wallace behind the wheel.

Bubba Wallace couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with the great Michael Jordan. He had an awesome reaction to the news on Monday evening. Take a look in the tweet below.

This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career. I’m grateful and humbled that they believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them. 🤘🏾 BW https://t.co/q5tCyiurpi — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020

Michael Jordan released in a statement Monday evening that he’s been a NASCAR fan his whole life.

“Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life,” Jordan said. “The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me.”

Check out the rest of MJ’s statement, detailing his new NASCAR team, below.

Michael Jordan and @dennyhamlin Partner to Form New NASCAR Team. @BubbaWallace To Join Team as Driver for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series. https://t.co/I4Cfr8x3Gq pic.twitter.com/UjRC2UGksV — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) September 22, 2020

This is a historic day in the NASCAR world. We’re certainly looking forward to Michael Jordan’s new racing team as Bubba Wallace gets behind the wheel of ‘His Airness’ for NASCAR’s 2021 season.