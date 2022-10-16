Bubba Wallace Was Asked About Sunday's Heated Incident

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Things got chippy between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace on Sunday afternoon.

Wallace confronted Larson in the middle of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. No punches were thrown, but the altercation did turn physical with some pushing and shoving.

Larson and Wallace were racing side-by-side in Turn 4 when the two made contact and Wallace hit a wall. On the ricochet, it appeared Wallace intentionally hit Larson's car, and the two both wrecked, leading to the scuffle.

Wallace was asked afterwards if he retaliated, and he told the reporter to "stop fishing" before giving his side of what happened.

"Super fast car. Had no short run speed as you were seeing. Larson wanted to make a three-wide dive bomb. Never cleared me," Wallace said. "I don't lift. I know I'm kind of new to running up front but I don't lift. Wasn't even in a spot to lift and he never lifted either and now we're junk. Just a piss poor move on his execution."

Wallace was then asked what message he was trying to get across to Larson when he went after the veteran driver.

"He knows. He knows that what he did was wrong," he responded. "He wanted to question what I was doing. He never cleared me. Hate it for our team."

Bubba clearly isn't backing down. We'll see if NASCAR dishes out punishment to just him or to Larson as well in the coming days.