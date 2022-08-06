Bubba Wallace Wins First Career Pole Ahead Of Sunday's Race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, waves to fans onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace said he felt confident heading into this weekend. Well, he wasn't kidding.

On Saturday, Wallace won the first pole of his career. As a result, he'll lead the field to green this Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch will round out the top three for Sunday's positioning.

Despite this awesome achievement, Wallace seemed very calm getting out of his vehicle.

It's fair to say he has his sights set on winning Sunday's race.

Wallace has dealt with a lot of pressure over the past few years. Though it took a decent amount of time for him to hit his stride, his confidence never wavered.

“There’s no greater feeling than winning,” Wallace said. “We know and recognize how different our season could have gone under certain circumstances. The one thing you can’t knock is the speed we’ve had in our cars during some of those bad races. If we keep up this speed, everything will come together.”

Coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA.

We'll see if Wallace can leave Michigan International Speedway with a victory.