Bubba Wallace Reacts To Today’s NASCAR Wreck

Just a few laps into a restart at Texas Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace was part of a big wreck. Denny Hamlin hit Matt Kenseth, who went right into Wallace’s No. 43, ending his day prematurely.

The wreck is even more brutal given the long delays ahead of the race. Drivers had to wait 72 hours to get on the track today. Wallace was knocked out of the competition before it really even started.

The wreck comes in one of Wallace’s final appearances for Richard Petty Motorsports. For the 2021 NASCAR season, he’s joining a new team being launched by NBA great Michael Jordan and Hamlin, the man who was involved at the start of this wreck. Wallace will drive the No. 23 car.

The 27-year old Alabama native really emerged as a star driver this year. He is the most visible Black driver that NASCAR has, and has been unafraid to speak out about social justice issues, which has drawn plenty of attention from all across the racing world. Teaming up with Michael Jordan in his new venture will elevate his profile even more.

After the wreck, Wallace was clearly he annoyed. His tweet from just minutes later summed it up.

Lolololololololololol — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 28, 2020

“I just hate sitting around for four days to have the race taken from us like that,” Bubba Wallace said to the media afterwards. “I have two races left, it’s unfortunate.”

After waiting 72 hours, 28 minutes and 34 seconds for someone else to wreck him out of the race, Bubba Wallace shows a sense of humor, noting in his interview that he wished he grabbed his hat because his mom is going to be pissed at him for his hair looking bad. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Yu1wXW2rbW — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) October 28, 2020

He did bring some levity, as well.

“The funny thing is, the only thing I could think about is ‘Damn. I didn’t grab my hat. My mom’s going to be pissed that my hair looks bad.'”

Wallace will look to bounce back on Saturday in the Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.