Bubba Wallace's Crew Chief Admits 'Mistake' During Race

Bubba Wallace had a DNF during the Coca-Cola 600 this past Sunday because of a critical mistake his crew made.

Wallace's crew chief, Bootie Barker, told Wallace that his car suffered no damage in a wreck that took place at the end of stage two. Even though Wallace's car didn't sustain a lot of damage, he was unable to meet the minimum speed for the race.

Speaking to Jordan Bianchi and Bob Pockrass over the weekend, Barker explained what happened behind the scenes.

"NASCAR said we didn't make minimum [speed] in three laps, but I think we had time on the clock," Barker said. "The first lap we just laid back on the initial restart to make sure we didn't get caught up in anything. ... I'm not sure without looking at it. By the letter of the rule, I guess that's what happened."

Barker then owned up to this mistake.

"Either way it was a mistake on our part, I would say."

Considering Wallace finished the first stage in fifth place, the final result was a tough pill to swallow for the No. 23 team.

We'd imagine Wallace's team will do everything in its power to make sure the same mistake isn't made again this season.