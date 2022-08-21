Chase Elliott Wins Regular Season Title: NASCAR World Reacts

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Chase Elliott locked down the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season title during Sunday's race at Watkins Glen.

Needing four points entering Go Bowling at the Green, Elliott secured first place during the season's penultimate event. The distinction gives him 15 bonus points for the playoffs.

His Twitter page celebrated the accomplishment, leading fans to congratulate the 26-year-old on his second regular-season crown and encourage him to maintain that momentum into the postseason.

While someone almost certainly posted on Elliott's behalf, other fans jokingly wondered if he was dangerously testing his multitasking abilities.

Elliott has picked up four victories this year, and he's angling for a fifth triumph Sunday at Watkins Glen.

The Chevrolet driver now has breathing room entering the postseason. With 15 bonus points, Elliott should at least avoid the opening round's elimination from 16 to 12 drivers.

The 2020 Cup Series champion will look to begin his path toward a repeat when the playoffs begin Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway.