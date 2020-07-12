A Massive Underdog Just Won NASCAR’s Quaker State 400

The Spun

NASCAR's Cole Custer wins today's race.SPARTA, KENTUCKY - JULY 12: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR’s Quaker State 400 race was won by a massive underdog today.

Cole Custer, 22, entered this afternoon’s Cup Series race as a +17500. That would pay out at 175/1 odds, meaning a simple $10 bet would net you $1,750.

The California native, driving the Ford No. 41 car, took home the win in epic fashion. It’s been a while since we had an underdog as big as Custer winning a race like this.

This was the first win of Custer’s NASCAR career.

Veteran NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck summed up the craziness of Custer’s win today.

“Cole Custer was 25th in points coming into this race. Now he is in the NASCAR playoffs!” he tweeted on Sunday evening.

Custer was pretty thrilled following Sunday evening’s race. He admitted that his car was the best he’s ever driven.

“That was the best car I’ve ever driven in my life,” Custer told FOX NASCAR’s Jamie Little. “That was unbelievable…an unbelievable car.”

NBC Sports had more details on Custer’s immediate future:

Sunday’s win puts Custer into the Cup playoffs and follows up what had been his previous best Cup finish, fifth last week at Indianapolis. He also will be in this Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Have a day, Cole!


