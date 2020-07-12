Cole Custer Reacts To His Massive Win At The Quaker State 400

Cole Custer, a 22-year-old driver, earned his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series today, winning the Quaker State 400.

The No. 41 Ford Mustang driver and Stewart-Haas Racing rep not only got his first win on the circuit, but did so as a massive underdog. He also became the first rookie in over a decade to win a NASCAR Cup Series Race.

Needless to say, Custer was ecstatic. Taking to Twitter, he expressed how excited he was to win and thanked his team for being a part of it.

“We did it!” Custer wrote. “What a car what a race… we got our first Cup win!”

We did it! What a car what a race…we got our first Cup win! @StewartHaasRcng #NASCAR — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) July 12, 2020

Custer has been one of NASCAR’s rising stars over the past few years, rising through the ranks of the Xfinity Series before making his debut in the Cup Series in 2018.

His win in the Quaker State 400 comes just one week after he set a new career-best at the 2020 Brickyard 400, where he finished fifth.

Joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019 has been a huge boon for Custer. He’s improved by leaps and bounds over in the 2020 racing season, finishing in the top-10 three times.

Considering that Custer was a 175/1 underdog in the race, his performance was truly historic.

Cole Custer wins the Quaker State 400 at +17500 (175/1)! #QuakerState400 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 12, 2020

There have been a number of new stars rising over the past few months in this NASCAR circuit. Will Cole Custer win any more races on the circuit this season?