College Sports World Reacts To NASCAR, Alabama News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

NASCAR and Alabama athletics are uniting to form a formidable pairing.

According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, they have agreed to an unprecedented deal that makes NASCAR an official partner of the Crimson Tide.

"It grants NASCAR rights use to Alabama’s IP; in-venue and experiential activation opportunities; social and digital media integration; and first-party data that the racing body will use to try to drive ticket sales," Grant wrote of the one-year sponsorship, which starts this summer.

People from the college sports and racing worlds expressed intrigue over the two major institutions collaborating.

Alabama is a sensible choice for NASCAR. Talladega Superspeedway, one of racing's most famous tracks, isn't located far from Tuscaloosa.

And even by Ricky Bobby's harsh grading system, Nick Saban's football squad isn't last too often. The Crimson Tide have won six national titles over the last 13 seasons.

The partnership could be a profitable one for both parties.