It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… in Vegas… in March. That’s right. Snowfall made its way to Vegas on Saturday, causing a delay at the ALSCO Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The area was hit with dust devils, high winds, freezing rain and even a bit of snow.
CONFIRMED: Santa vacations in Vegas. Nothing like a snow-covered palm tree.
❄️🌴❄️🤔 pic.twitter.com/hwa3CQYqW3
Only NASCAR could bring snow to Las Vegas 😭#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/fKKNfMvlUw
Now, snow being reported at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. #NASCAR
This is the last thing NASCAR fans were expecting in Vegas, of all places, this weekend.
“Snow in Vegas was on my list of things to happen this weekend,” a fan tweeted.
Snow in Vegas was on my list of things to happen this weekend. https://t.co/RIvyywzQ6F
“And now there’s some sleet or snow on pit road. In Las Vegas. You know, the desert….,” one fan commented.
And now there's some sleet or snow on pit road. In Las Vegas. You know, the desert….
“Red flag for snow? In Las Vegas? What? #NASCAR,” a fan said.
Red flag for snow? In Las Vegas? What? #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Sxq6OjSxfD
“NASCAR’s flawless weather record for 2022 ends in…Las Vegas. A delay for the Xfinity Series race comes after perfect blue skies for the whole Clash weekend, not a drop of rain during Daytona Speedweeks and a clear (but windy) Fontana weekend. And now…sleet in the desert.”
NASCAR's flawless weather record for 2022 ends in…Las Vegas. A delay for the Xfinity Series race comes after perfect blue skies for the whole Clash weekend, not a drop of rain during Daytona Speedweeks and a clear (but windy) Fontana weekend.
And now…sleet in the desert.
Soak it in, folks. This probably won’t happen again for a very, very long time.
Prior to the red flag, AJ Allmendinger was leading after 19 laps.