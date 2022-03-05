The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Crazy Weather In Las Vegas Today: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR race in Las Vegas

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… in Vegas… in March. That’s right. Snowfall made its way to Vegas on Saturday, causing a delay at the ALSCO Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The area was hit with dust devils, high winds, freezing rain and even a bit of snow.

This is the last thing NASCAR fans were expecting in Vegas, of all places, this weekend.

“Snow in Vegas was on my list of things to happen this weekend,” a fan tweeted.

“And now there’s some sleet or snow on pit road. In Las Vegas. You know, the desert….,” one fan commented.

“Red flag for snow? In Las Vegas? What? #NASCAR,” a fan said. 

“NASCAR’s flawless weather record for 2022 ends in…Las Vegas. A delay for the Xfinity Series race comes after perfect blue skies for the whole Clash weekend, not a drop of rain during Daytona Speedweeks and a clear (but windy) Fontana weekend. And now…sleet in the desert.”

Soak it in, folks. This probably won’t happen again for a very, very long time.

Prior to the red flag, AJ Allmendinger was leading after 19 laps.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.