It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… in Vegas… in March. That’s right. Snowfall made its way to Vegas on Saturday, causing a delay at the ALSCO Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The area was hit with dust devils, high winds, freezing rain and even a bit of snow.

CONFIRMED: Santa vacations in Vegas. Nothing like a snow-covered palm tree. ❄️🌴❄️🤔 pic.twitter.com/hwa3CQYqW3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 5, 2022

Only NASCAR could bring snow to Las Vegas 😭#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/fKKNfMvlUw — Motorstar (@MotorstarTV) March 5, 2022

Now, snow being reported at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. #NASCAR — Chris Knight (@Knighter01) March 5, 2022

This is the last thing NASCAR fans were expecting in Vegas, of all places, this weekend.

“Snow in Vegas was on my list of things to happen this weekend,” a fan tweeted.