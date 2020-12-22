The Spun

Dale Earnhardt’s Grandson Lands Full-Time NASCAR Racing Spot

Dale Earnhardt Sr. stares to his left while standing in front of his race car.9 Apr 1999: Dale Earnhardt #3 looking on during practice for the Food City 500 of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

NASCAR is a family business for the Earnhardt family. Now, the grandson of the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. is getting more involved.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, who is the son of former NASCAR driver Kerry Earnhardt will race full-time for JD Motorsports during the 2021 NASCAR XFinity Series season, the company announced on Monday. He’ll drive the No. 0 Chevrolet.

The 31-year-old fourth generation NASCAR competitor participated in 29 races last season, finishing in the top 20 on 13 occasions and the top 15 five times. His best finish was 11th place at Charlotte Royal.

“We got a late start and the plan was to run six to twelve races but something good was happening and by Bristol you could sense the momentum we were having” Jeffrey Earnhardt said via press release. “We came home in 15th in our third race and that’s an accomplishment when just a few weeks earlier we had no plans to work together.  We had great partners join us and the season had some real bright spots to build on.”

In the past, Jeffrey Earnhardt has raced for Joe Gibbs Racing, XCI Racing and Viva Motorsports.

JD Motorsports is an independent racing team based out of South Carolina and co-owned by Johnny Davis and Gary Keller.


