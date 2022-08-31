Dale Earnhardt Jr. Back Behind The Wheel: Fans React

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired as a full-time driver since 2017, but he'll be back behind the wheel tonight.

Earnhardt Jr. is slated to compete in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. The legendary stock car track was recently put back in use.

“I came to North Wilkesboro so many times as a kid,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “It’s a special place. I never thought I’d get a chance to race around here again. To put this program together with Sun Drop, who sponsored my late model in ‘93, I wouldn’t want it any other way. They were with my dad for years and one of my first sponsors. Seeing the Sun Drop Chevy at Wilkesboro again will bring back some great memories for me.”

Fans of the NASCAR legend are certainly excited to see how he fares Wednesday evening.

Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 3 car in tonight's race will be sponsored by Sun Drop, a soft drink that initially sponsored his late father.

“I’m nervous about going there and knowing whether we can compete, but it really doesn’t matter in the end,” Earnhardt Jr. said about tonight's race. “I just want to cross the finish line and drink a cold beer.”