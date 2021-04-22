Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Race Idea

When Formula 1 announced a new race in Miami starting in 2022, Bubba Wallace saw an opportunity.

The stock car driver quickly took to social media to pitch a partnership between NASCAR and F1. He suggested that the two circuits host races on the same day in the Miami area to make for a historic day in automobile racing.

“Okay hear me out @F1 and @NASCAR…” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “Both races same day in Miami. F1-12:00 @ MiamiGP Cup-6:30 @ Homestead.”

However, not everyone was behind Wallace’s idea. On his recent podcast episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr. questioned if fans would be interested in attending both races on the same day.

“That’s asking a lot of people because Homestead is a bit farther. It’s like an hour drive. When I go to a race or sporting event of any kind, when it’s over with, I’m done. I’m tired. I’m ready to go home,” Earnhardt explained. “Especially like a race weekend as an experience. People come a day or two ahead of time. They’re camping. And they’re doing whatever. I don’t know that you want to split that up.”

The former NASCAR great agreed that Wallace’s idea would make “a splash,” but doesn’t seem practical.

“I agree it’s a very robust idea,” Earnhardt said. “You want to make as big a splash as you can make. But I doubt that F1 would want to share their event with anything else happening in the region, especially that first one. And NASCAR is not going to want to play second fiddle or be the closing act. It’d be tough to do. I don’t see how it would ever happen.”

Although Wallace’s idea would be a fantastic day in racing, it does seem like a big ask for fans to spend the day commuting between races.

Hopefully, NASCAR and F1 can figure out another partnership sometime in the near future.