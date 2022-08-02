Dale Earnhardt Jr. Car Going Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Later this month, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race a late model at North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of "Racetrack Revival."

Earnhardt hasn't raced a late model since 1997. When he makes his grand return later this month, he'll be in a No. 3 Sun Drop car.

Racing in a Sun Drop car won't be anything new to Earnhardt. It will, however, bring back memories from 1993.

“I’ve worked with Mountain Dew in the past and Coca-Cola before that,” Earnhardt said. “But at my grandmother’s house, there was always a Sun Drop in the fridge. … The other brands I’ve worked with have been nationally recognized names. But Sun Drop has always been kind of like our home team and our little North Carolina secret.”

NASCAR fans jumped for joy this Tuesday morning when Jeff Gluck of The Athletic showed an early preview of Earnhardt's car.

Earnhardt will race on Aug. 31.

