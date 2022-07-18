Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Humbled: NASCAR World Reacts
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been around the NASCAR world for pretty much his entire life.
While the legendary NASCAR driver has retired from full-time racing, he remains close to the sport through several different areas of racing.
This week, Dale Jr. opened up about what it's like on the ownership side of things.
"Owning stockcars is a hell of a roller coaster ride. Fun as hell. But awful humbling at times," he tweeted.
You can say that again.
"Can confirm," Brandon Brown wrote.
"After a day like today, couldn’t agree more," another fan added.
"I bet it is a wild ride, imagine being Burton on Sundays calling his sons race that's gotta be a special/stressful feeling too," another fan added.
Well said, Dale.