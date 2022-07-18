Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Humbled: NASCAR World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been around the NASCAR world for pretty much his entire life.

While the legendary NASCAR driver has retired from full-time racing, he remains close to the sport through several different areas of racing.

This week, Dale Jr. opened up about what it's like on the ownership side of things.

"Owning stockcars is a hell of a roller coaster ride. Fun as hell. But awful humbling at times," he tweeted.

You can say that again.

"Can confirm," Brandon Brown wrote.

"After a day like today, couldn’t agree more," another fan added.

"I bet it is a wild ride, imagine being Burton on Sundays calling his sons race that's gotta be a special/stressful feeling too," another fan added.

Well said, Dale.