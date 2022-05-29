Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Nervous For 1 Indy 500 Driver Today

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Longtime NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be part of NBC's Indy 500 coverage on Sunday.

The legendary NASCAR driver admitted he's nervous for one driver in the Indy 500 field. That driver: Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson, the longtime NASCAR star, is set to drive in the Indy 500 on Sunday.

“Nobody is going to reach out and tell a seven-time champion, with all the success he’s had in his career, what to do, how to drive, how to approach anything," Dale Jr. said of Jimmie.

“I’m just pulling for him to have a great experience in the race and have a result that he can be happy with and smile about in the end.

“I am full of anxiety that he’s going to push, push, push too hard, and somehow that might put him in a bad situation. He’s gotten so, so close a few times already this month to some bad situations. But he’s a pro. You trust that he knows what he’s out there doing, understanding the limits of the car.”

Hopefully everything goes well for Jimmie Johnson and the rest of the field on Sunday.

The race is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on NBC.