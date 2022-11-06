Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency.

"Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not be racing in the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD today at Phoenix Raceway," the statement reads.

"In his place, Daniel Hemric will be competing in the No. 23 car today."

The NASCAR world has been praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. It sounds serious.

Legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his thoughts on Sunday afternoon.

"My heart and prayers are with the Gibbs family today," he tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Details surrounding the situation with Gibbs and his family are unclear right now.

They were seen celebrating his Xfinity Series win on Saturday evening.

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with his grandfather, JGR team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Hopefully everything ends up being OK with the legendary NASCAR family on Sunday afternoon.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gibbs on Sunday.