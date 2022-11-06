Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency.
"Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not be racing in the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD today at Phoenix Raceway," the statement reads.
"In his place, Daniel Hemric will be competing in the No. 23 car today."
The NASCAR world has been praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. It sounds serious.
Legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his thoughts on Sunday afternoon.
"My heart and prayers are with the Gibbs family today," he tweeted on Sunday afternoon.
Details surrounding the situation with Gibbs and his family are unclear right now.
They were seen celebrating his Xfinity Series win on Saturday evening.
Hopefully everything ends up being OK with the legendary NASCAR family on Sunday afternoon.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Gibbs on Sunday.