Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Really Missing 1 Thing About NASCAR

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been around the NASCAR world for decades, so he unsurprisingly has a lot of opinions about how the sport is run.

On Monday, Earnhardt lamented the loss of one longtime part of NASCAR culture. From 1979-2008, pole position winners from the previous season automatically qualified for the annual preseason Busch Light Clash event.

Since then, NASCAR has altered the qualifications for the exhibition race, held every February. Earnhardt wishes they'd go back to what they originally worked with.

"I sorely miss the connection between the pole awards and clash eligibility," Earnhardt said. "It made winning a pole for any driver mean more. It made getting into the clash an exclusive accomplishment. The origin and identity of the clash itself was pole award winners."

Dale Jr. hasn't raced on the NASCAR Cup Series in five years, but he's obviously still feeling nostalgic about how things used to be.

The 2023 Busch Clash at the Coliseum will take place on February 5, 2023 in LA.