Dale Earnhardt Jr. Loved Sunday's Race: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis was an eventful one on Sunday, with several notable wrecks and some wild driving.

While NASCAR fans seem split on the race, former star Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a big fan of it.

Dale Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday to make his opinion extremely clear.

"Todays cup race was bonkers. It was bananas. It was goofy. But it was without a doubt the best entertainment of the entire weekend. Let’s discuss," he tweeted.

NASCAR fans seem split.

"The first 5 laps was ridiculous… and it never lost its luster," one fan tweeted.

"It's only entertaining when your driver has a spot in the playoffs. Otherwise it's frustrating," another fan added.

"Entertaining, yes. Glued to the tv. At times, maybe a bit embarrassed. Elite stock car racers making low % moves, especially on restarts. I personally enjoyed IndyCar a tiny bit more on the RC. Trucks/IRP was my favorite. I wonder what other multiple motorsport fans think though," another fan admitted.

Where do you stand on the race?