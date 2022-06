DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

NASCAR's Cup Series race had a historic finish on Sunday evening in California.

Daniel Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race with his victory at Sonoma.

Longtime NASCAR star turned analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to social media following the race to congratulate Suarez on his first victory.

Congrats to Daniel and his entire Cup Series team!