Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To NASCAR's Controversial Finish

NASCAR's All-Star race on Sunday night ended in controversial fashion.

Ryan Blaney took home the checkered flag, but only after a "caution" went up.

"The all-star race rules is race must end under green. They did call the caution before Blaney reached start-finish. I am standing at start-finish and heard it before Blaney crossed the line," Bob Pockrass tweeted.

Not everyone agreed, though...

"That wasn’t a caution," Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

"Nascar is gonna gladly let you debate the window net so as you don’t reflect on how ridiculous that yellow flag situation was as Blaney was crossing the finish line to win."

Here's what happened:

Thankfully, Ryan Blaney took home the win in the end. If he hadn't, things would've gotten very dicey.