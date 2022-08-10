Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Unfortunate Kurt Busch News

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch revealed that he's still not ready to return to competition.

"Brain injury recovery doesn't always take a linear path," Busch wrote. "I've been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it's clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car.

"This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions."

Busch has been out of action since July 23. Ty Gibbs has been operating the No. 45 Toyota during his absence.

After Busch released this statement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Twitter to support him.

"Kurt’s patience and transparency is a massive relief," Earnhardt tweeted. "I’m so thankful he is making sure he will be 100% for a return."

Earnhardt has been by Busch's side throughout his recovery process.

Last week, Earnhardt suggested "complex environments" that could potentially help Busch get back on track.

We're wishing Busch a fully and speedy recovery.