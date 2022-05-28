Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ready For Indy 500: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his NASCAR career, but the legendary driver will be part of another major racing event on Sunday afternoon.

The legendary NASCAR driver will be on the call for the Indy 500 on NBC.

Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the broadcast, along with Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick.

Fans are excited to see them.

Another former NASCAR star, Jimmie Johnson, will also be part of the day. However, he'll be racing.

It's something Dale Jr. is nervous about.

“I think Jimmie could surprise a lot of people,” Earnhardt said Tuesday during an NBC press conference call.

“This whole month, he was able to have so much time with the car and the team at the facility, sort of move beyond the enormity of the moment. I know that’s going to be nearly impossible when he walks out on the grid for the race to sort of be beyond the enormity of the moment or the weight of it. I really think Jimmie could do really, really well.”

Fans are excited, too.

"I'm full of anxiety too but man is he fun to watch!!!" one fan added.

"100%. Once he makes it through the first couple of laps, I think we’ll all exhale," another fan admitted.

"Same. Same..." one fan added.

The 2022 Indy 500 is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

It'll air on NBC.