Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reminded Of His Dad: NASCAR World Reacts

9 Apr 1999: Dale Earnhardt #3 looking on during practice for the Food City 500 of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

A couple of weeks ago, a video of legendary NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Sr. went viral on social media.

Earnhardt Sr. went viral when he slithered into his NASCAR car without needing to open the door.

It doesn't get much smoother than this.

Now that's a pro.

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie attempted to recreate that move earlier this weekend. It did not go well.

"Corey tries to enter his car like the Intimidator," Dale Jr. wrote.

Don't try it at home, kids.

"Still can’t believe Sr. would climb in that way," one fan wrote.

"That's hilarious. How many muscles pulled in the process?" another fan added.

"Hahaha. Nobody copies The Man. Nobody," another fan added.