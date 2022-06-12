Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals NASCAR Idea: Fans React
Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals he had a cool idea for a NASCAR-themed television show.
The legendary NASCAR driver turned analyst for NBC revealed the idea for his show on Twitter.
Dale Jr. wanted to go back and watch classic old races, going over the history of the sport with the fans.
"I pitched this EXACT idea to NBC 2 years ago," Dale Jr. tweeted this weekend.
Why didn't it happen?
NASCAR fans are desperate for it to happen.
"Make this happen...we need more on air content bridging the gap from the Legends of the past to the stars of today. Get Harry Gant to host...still has that made for TV look!" one fan tweeted.
"When Dale and Jeff were watching the 2001 Pepsi 400 on NBC I was glued to my TV. I felt 16 years old again. I knew how it ended but I wanted to relive every moment. I cried that night like I cried in 2001. We need more of this," another fan tweeted.
"I loved watching you guys react to races last year at Talladega and Daytona... That was some of the best NASCAR TV content I've ever seen," another fan added.
Make it happen, NBC.