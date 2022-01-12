Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Why He Won’t Race Daytona 500 Again

Racing fans recently saw a familiar sight, Dale Earnhardt Jr. back on the track for testing at the Daytona 500.

However, fans shouldn’t get used to seeing him back in the car any time soon. Following his time on the track for testing, Earnhardt made it very clear his family comes first.

“I’m old—47 years old,” Earnhardt said. “I was talking to (Hendrick driver) William Byron. He’s young (24). He’s a risk-taker. I’m done taking risks. I’ve got two little girls I love being around. I’ve put my wife through a lot. She put everything in her world on pause for eight to 10 years so we could do this.

“Once you get to a certain age, you’re not willing to go out there and put it all on the line. In that case, I don’t know if you need to be competing. I don’t know that I have that instinct anymore.”

Earnhardt stepped away from full-time driving after the 2017 season. He currently works as a race analyst for NBC Sports.

While he won’t be in the car very often, he will still spend some time behind the wheel. According to a report from Autoweek, he worked out a deal with the Hendrick team, his former employer, to run laps during the Daytona tests primarily so he could become more familiar with the new NextGen car.

The former NASCAR star also suggested he’ll still compete in the occasional race in the Xfinity Series for his own team.