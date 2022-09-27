Dale Earnhardt Jr's Media Company Announces Big News

TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s content company has landed a major deal to expand its podcast network.

According to Sara Fischer of Axios, Dirty Mo Media has signed a seven-figure agreement with Cadence13 to introduce new shows this fall.

The company will continue to produce its four preexisting podcasts, including Earnhardt's popular "The Dale Jr. Download," while launching three new shows expanding beyond motorsports to explore topics such as college football.

Dirty Mo Media will also create original shows for its YouTube channel and plan a video component to accompany the new podcasts.

Co-founder Mike Davis called Earnhardt "one of those athletes that transcends sports." Meanwhile, Earnhardt is excited to see his longtime friend move their company forward as the recently appointed president and executive producer.

"The first big step was putting Mike in a position so that he could execute his vision, make important hires, and begin building new shows that he and I want to make," Earnhardt Jr. told Axios.

Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, was named the CEO of the NASCAR Hall of Famer's companies last week.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner is building a massive empire that now has major financial backing.