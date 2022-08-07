Dale Jr. Doing Play-By-Play Sunday: NASCAR World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

NASCAR fans will get to hear from Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday afternoon.

The former NASCAR star will be on play-by-play for the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are excited.

"Rick Allen is here at Michigan doing the play-by-play for Xfinity. As NBC does a couple of times during the year, DaleJr will do play-by-play tomorrow for the Cup race," Bob Pockrass reports.

This should be fun.

"I don’t mind jr as the play by play as long as he don’t scream a wreck or car spinning … that’s a lil overrated coming across the tv …, but couple times a year … just so tv now these days .., u wouldn’t see other sports sideline there #1 for multiple events .. but who knows," one fan tweeted.

Not everyone is happy, though.

"Dale is great as an analyst commentator but just why? U pay Rick to do play by play use him at that," one fan tweeted.

"Love Dale Jr but he’s best as an analyst not a play by play guy," another fan added.

"NBC's coverage of NASCAR this year is the worst in history of NASCAR," one fan wrote.

The Cup Series race is set to begin at 3 p.m. E.T.