Dale Jr. Excited For Street Race: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR is expected to announce a street circuit race for the Cup Series this Tuesday. This event would take place in Chicago.

If NASCAR does in fact announce a street circuit for the Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be quite pleased.

Earnhardt claims a street circuit would be "awesome news" for the sport.

"This is awesome news," Earnhardt tweeted. "A new challenge to see the best stock car drivers in the world tackle. A great market. Pretty cool how @iRacing was used to test the idea as well. Can’t wait to broadcast the first race there!"

Not every fan agrees with Earnhardt though.

"This isn't good news. NASCAR should be getting closer to their roots, not further away," one fan said.

Of course, some people agree with Earnhardt that a street circuit would be a good thing for NASCAR.

NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will all be present for this Tuesday's news conference.

This street circuit is expected to start in 2023.

As for the news conference, it's set for 3:30 p.m. ET.