Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs.

While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.

Earnhardt Jr. spoke with Gragson following yesterday's race in Phoenix and let the public in on what he said to the 24-year-old competitor in a tweet Saturday night.

"Noah grew a lot this year. He became a sensational personality that will be an asset to the Cup Series," Dale Jr. said. "He became a winner. He’s got a lot of exciting things in his future to look forward to."

Gragson won eight races on the Xfinity Series this year and also competed on the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

He's qualified for the Xfinity Championship 4 each of the last two years.