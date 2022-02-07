Dallas Cowboys Legend Is Launching A NASCAR Team

Legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith will be competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2022.

Smith is joining forces with Jesse Iwuji to launch a NASCAR Xfinity Team and the former is ecstatic about it. Smith first partnered with Iwuji last year and he will run a Chevrolet Camaro SS.

“First, our team could not be more excited about the partnership with Chevrolet because of what it means to our race team and fans as we get our footing in NASCAR,” Smith said via FOX. “It was vital to align to a manufacturer that not only provided us with the very best in technology but also believed in supporting Jesse, believed in the great men and woman that defend our country, believed in diversity, and believed in everything that our team stands for.”

“Jesse Iwuji Motorsports is thrilled to have Chevy play a vital role in our mission to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion in racing and join in the development of Jesse as he chases his dream.”

Iwuji has competed in numerous NASCAR events over the years, though it’s mainly been part-time. He also served for seven years in the Navy.

With Smith having this new team, it may not be long until he has other drives join in.