Photos: Meet The Boyfriend Of Former Racing Star Danica Patrick

Today is a big day for former racing star Danica Patrick.

Patrick, 39, is set to compete in the Boston Marathon. The former NASCAR driver turned business woman has been training for the legendary marathon for months. Patrick has admitted that the Boston Marathon is one of the big things on her bucket list.

“Feels like I am getting ready for my first day of school! I have all my race day gear laid out!” Patrick wrote on Instagram last night.

The Boston Marathon is one of the coolest sporting events of the year. There should be a great crowd in Boston today for the historic marathon.

Likely in the crowd will be Patrick’s boyfriend, Carter Comstock. The happy couple began dating earlier this year.

Patrick and Comstock reportedly met through business. Comstock is the co-founder of Freshly, a meal service.

“As Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Freshly, Carter brings a passion for health and fitness combined with years of experience in business to the thriving fresh, ready-made meal delivery service. Carter discovered his enthusiasm for health and wellness early in life while watching his father Dr. Frank Comstock, M.D., help people work to achieve optimal health. By staying on top of the latest healthy lifestyle trends, he and his team of chefs, food scientists, and wellness experts bring nutritious meals to thousands of homes every day,” his LinkedIn profile reads.

Aaron who? Danica Patrick cozies up to boyfriend Carter Comstock in beach pics https://t.co/guSsAKqQm4 pic.twitter.com/6Uu6lnGllm — New York Post (@nypost) April 16, 2021

Patrick previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the couple broke up at some point in 2020.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Patrick and Comstock have done a lot of training together, as well.

“Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you…” Patrick wrote earlier this year.

Danica and Carter checked out the Boston Marathon course earlier this summer. She’ll be running the course for real on Monday.

“From Cape Cod to Boston by way of the @bostonmarathon route!!!! Those hills will didn’t seem like much in a car but on foot… let’s hope heartbreak hill doesn’t break my heart, I mean spirit! The next time I see that finish line with my teammates @brooke_selman and @ebunt187, I will look and feel a lot different!” she wrote on Instagram.

The 2021 Boston Marathon is currently underway.

Best of luck, Danica!