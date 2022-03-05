Danica Patrick Confirms She’s Broken Up With Boyfriend

After nearly a year, Danica Patrick has officially broken up with Carter Comstock.

In a recent interview with People, the former NASCAR driver confirmed that she’s single. Judging by her comments, she seems to be at peace with the way her relationship played out.

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things,” Patrick told People.

Patrick and Comstock actually split a few months ago.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us,” Patrick added. “It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.”

Though her relationship with Comstock didn’t work out the way she hoped it would, Patrick appears to have a positive mindset.

In addition to launching a home scent collection, Patrick has been commentating for NASCAR races. She also has her own podcast, “Pretty Intense.”

It’s safe to say Danica Patrick is keeping herself busy.