Danica Patrick Has A Clear Message For Her Next Boyfriend

Danica Patrick is pretty newly single following her breakup with Aaron Rodgers, but she already has some thoughts on her next relationship.

Patrick recently appeared on “The Rachel Hollis Show” on Quibi to discuss a number of topics, including her love life. The 38-year-old retired NASCAR driver and Rodgers split up this summer after two years of dating.

Basically, Patrick is set to hold her next boyfriend to a high standard, because she knows even more so what she wants from a partner.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick said, via the New York Post. “Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship.”

It sounds like both Patrick and Rodgers have handled their breakup well. The 36-year-old QB told the “Pat McAfee Show” last week said he’s been in a “lot better head space” after a summer of drama.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” Rodgers said.

The Green Bay Packers star has been playing at an MVP-level through three games, leading his team to a 3-0 start.