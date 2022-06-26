Danica Patrick Makes Her Opinion On Being Single Very Clear

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick's had some notable relationships over the years, including a long-term one with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, the former NASCAR star turned business woman is single now.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Patrick made it clear that she's happy being single.

"It’s cool," Patrick said of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."

"There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way. But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it."

That's a pretty good mindset for Danica Patrick to have.